Man leads police chase, steals car, drives wrong way in roundabout

by: Carissa Codel

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — A 27-year-old man from Webb City was pronounced dead at the scene after leading a police chase.

Around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 14, an officer with the Carterville Police Department attempted to stop a vehicle that was reported stolen. The driver did not pull over and the chase ensued.

“After a short time the vehicle crashed and the suspect exited the vehicle, ran up to a residence and accosted a citizen, taking his car keys,” according to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect stole that vehicle and began fleeing from police again. Sheriff’s deputies got involved when the suspect drove the wrong way around the roundabout at Stone’s Corner, crashing into multiple cars.

At the intersection of Prairie Flower and Highway 171, the suspect ran on foot and hid under a tractor-trailer.

According to the sheriff’s office, he fired a shot at officers when they surrounded him and then “fired a second shot resulting in a fatal self-inflicted injury.”

The sheriff’s office said no officers or deputies were injured.

