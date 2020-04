Man killed, woman hurt in Missouri after hit by vehicle

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Police say a vehicle struck two pedestrians on the east side of Kansas City, Missouri, killing a man and seriously injuring a woman.

The Kansas City Police Department said in a news release that responding officers arrested the driver.

The westbound Cadillac sedan hit the man before turning southbound and striking the woman at about 7:20 p.m. Saturday. It then crashed into a yard.

A 68-year-old Kansas City man died at the scene, police said. The woman was taken to a hospital where she is listed in serious condition.