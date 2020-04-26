Man killed, woman hurt in Missouri after hit by vehicle

News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: gettyimages

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Police say a vehicle struck two pedestrians on the east side of Kansas City, Missouri, killing a man and seriously injuring a woman.

The Kansas City Police Department said in a news release that responding officers arrested the driver.

The westbound Cadillac sedan hit the man before turning southbound and striking the woman at about 7:20 p.m. Saturday. It then crashed into a yard.

A 68-year-old Kansas City man died at the scene, police said. The woman was taken to a hospital where she is listed in serious condition.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Trending Stories

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now