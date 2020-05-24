Man killed in shooting outside Kansas City convenience store

by: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (The Kansas City Star/AP) – Police say a man has been fatally shot outside a Kansas City, Missouri convenience store.

The Kansas City Star reports the man died Sunday. Police have not yet identified him. Kansas City police spokesman Capt. David Jackson says two vehicles pulled into an unnamed convenience store early Sunday.

After people in the vehicles spoke to each other, shots were fired. The victim was shot and taken to a hospital, where he later died.

Police are investigating his death as a murder. The Kansas City Star reports that the man’s death is the 71st killing in Kansas City this year.

