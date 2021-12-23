Man killed in officer-involved shooting in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield police say an armed man was shot and killed by officers Thursday afternoon.

Lt. Mark Foos with Springfield Police tells us officers were called to 240 East Norton Road after someone heard gunshots. Officers then began hearing reports of an armed man trying to make his way into an apartment.

Lt. Foos says when officers arrived on scene, they asked the man to drop the weapon. The man turned and pointed the gun in the direction of the officers, and officers returned fire, hitting the man.

Officers tried lifesaving measures, the man was taken to Mercy, but died from his injuries.

Lt. Foos says no shots were fired at officers. Police believe this is an isolated incident.

Most of Eastbound Norton Road will be shut down for an extended period of time while investigators process the scene.