Defocused blurred motion of semi truck speeding on highway under street signs – Night traffic and transport logistic concept with semitruck container driving on speedway – Bokeh and tilted composition

MACON COUNTY — A man from Macon County dies after his car rear-ended an 18-wheeler then running off the road just before 6:30 a.m. on Saturday.

According to Missouri State Highway Patrol, 25-year-old Donald Parrish was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

As for the other driver, no injuries were detected. The fatal crash occurred on U.S. 63 Northbound, just south of Highway M.

All units responded to the crash.