SEDALIA, Mo. — Sedalia Police Department responded to a call of a man lying in the roadway at 700 block of East 17th Street at 6:40 a.m. on (2/22/20).

Officers identified the white male deceased with a gunshot wound. His name was Robert G. Fox Jr.

According to the Sedalia Police Department Facebook page, preliminary investigation is underway.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation contact Detective John Fellows at (660) 827-7823 Ext. 1247