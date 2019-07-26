Man jumped into Bull Shoals Lake to get away from Trooper

TANEY COUNTY, Mo.– A man jumped into Bull Shoals lake early Friday morning to escape Taney County deputies.

The man was confronted by the owners of a home that he had walked into close to Highway Y near Forsyth. The man then drove away from the house.

A Highway Patrol Trooper stopped the man’s car on the Missouri 76 Bridge across from Bull Shoals Lake.

When the trooper approached the vehicle the man jumped into the lake.

The deputies later found him holding onto the roof of a pavilion at Shadow Rock Park.

The 33-year-old driver is from Branson. He is in the Taney County this evening.