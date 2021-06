HOLLISTER, Mo. — A man from Oklahoma is dead after their vehicle hit several trees and overturned, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Kevin Perry, 39, was driving southbound on U.S. 65 just one mile south of Hollister on June 28, 2021, around 10:09 p.m.

MSHP reports Perry failed to negotiate a curve, ran off the roadway, struck several trees and overturned.

He was not wearing a safety device during the accident.