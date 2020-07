ROGERSVILLE, Mo. — The person who died in a fatal crash near Rogersville on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, has been identified as Larry Smith, 73, from Springfield, according to Rogersville Police Department.

Police say Smith was driving the wrong way down an exit to get on Highway 60 causing an accident.

Rogersville PD reports, the other driver involved in the accident was hurt and taken to a hospital but will recover.