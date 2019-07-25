Man injured in drive-by shooting

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A man is recovering in the hospital, after being injured in a drive a shooting.

The shooting happened around 2 p.m. Thursday afternoon near the corner of Glenn Street and State Street in Springfield.

Police say the man was in his yard when he heard two gunshots, and then a black vehicle drove off.

The man looked down and realized he had been shot in the leg.

His injuries are non-life threatening.

The man doesn’t think he knows the suspect, but police are still looking for the shooter.