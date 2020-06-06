Man in custody after making an explosive threat, Nixa Police say

A square warning sign representing the international symbol for explosive materials or hazard. The sign is set on a dark metallic surface, with glowing embers exploding out of it. Courtesy: Getty images

NIXA, Mo. — At 10 o’clock last night, Nixa Police responded to a call about a live explosive in a vehicle, according to Public Information Officer of Nixa Police.

Nixa officials say a man came up to a woman while washing her vehicle, claiming he had live explosives. Some parts of North Main Streets were closed after officers responded.

The Springfield bomb squad and Christian County arrived to investigate the scene but did not see anything in the suspect’s vehicle.

The driver was released. However, the passenger was taken into custody for terroristic threats and criminal history.

According to the Public Information Officer, the scene was closed by 1:30 this morning.

More information will be released as it becomes available.