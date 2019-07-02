Man gets his diploma after 80 years

Nearly 80 years after attending high school, James Shipley from Tipton can finally say he has his diploma.

He delayed his graduation years ago to become a mechanic with the famed Tuskegee airmen.

Timothy Shipley, son of James Shipley, spoke about his father. “A lot of people recognize him for his meekness actually, he is very quiet, he doesn’t ask for a lot of attention. So when he has the event there will be a lot of people who come and you clap their hands and pat him on the back and say job well done.”

Shipley completed the eleventh grade at Harrison High School, an all black school.

He then was faced with a choice, either go to Sedalia or Jefferson City to finish out the last year. But he lacked the resources. Today, ‘Operation Recognition’ granted him his high school diploma.

The Tipton community, veterans, Shipley’s family and many more came to celebrate the day with him.