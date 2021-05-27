Man from Moody, Mo. dead after his truck struck a tree

PEACE VALLEY, Mo. — A man from Moody, Missouri is dead after his vehicle struck a tree, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The accident happened on May 26, around 10:59 a.m. on County Roady 436, four miles east of Peace Valley, Missouri. Jason Dunn, 45 was heading eastbound when he traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck a tree. He was later pronounced deceased, according to the Highway Patrol.

MSHP reports his vehicle was totaled and he was not wearing a safety device during the time of the accident.