Man from Moody, Mo. dead after his truck struck a tree

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Putting Ozarks First

PEACE VALLEY, Mo. — A man from Moody, Missouri is dead after his vehicle struck a tree, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The accident happened on May 26, around 10:59 a.m. on County Roady 436, four miles east of Peace Valley, Missouri. Jason Dunn, 45 was heading eastbound when he traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck a tree. He was later pronounced deceased, according to the Highway Patrol.

MSHP reports his vehicle was totaled and he was not wearing a safety device during the time of the accident.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

World News

More World News
Putting the Ozarksfirst Food Drive

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now