Man found dead at Oregon Zoo construction site days after being reported missing

News

by: Bradford Betz

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Or. (FOX) — A Portland, Ore., man, reported missing over the weekend was found dead at the Oregon Zoo on Monday, police said.

The body of Carl Stanley Ross Sr, 62, was found around 10 a.m. at the construction site of a planned rhino exhibit, The Oregonian reported.

Officer Carlos Ibarra, a Portland Police Bureau spokesman, said Ross had gone to see George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic play at the zoo that evening. His family reported him missing when he didn’t return, Ibarra said.

An investigation aims to determine the circumstances of his death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Portland police.

