Man falls from his RV, killed as vehicle runs him over in Nevada parking lot

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A 67-year-old man died in Nevada on Monday after falling out of his motor home and getting run over by his own vehicle.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) reported the incident at Don Laughlin’s Riverside Resort RV Park, located in the Laughlin area of Clark County, two days after it happened.

The man was from Albany, Minnesota. He was not identified, pending notification of relatives.

Witnesses told police the man fell on his head as he was trying to straighten out a jackknifed trailer and landed in the path of the motor home’s rear wheels.

“Evidence at the scene and witness statements indicated that the driver of the 2004 Tiffin Allegro motor coach was backing out of his RV spot,” according to police. “He had a trailer attached to the motor coach. He jackknifed the trailer and was in the process of pulling forward to straighten the trailer when he fell out of the driver’s door.”

Witnesses said the man didn’t move after he was run over. Emergency medical responders could not resuscitate the man.

The incident marks the 40th traffic-related fatality in LVMPD’s jurisdiction. This case remains under investigation by the LVMPD Collision Investigation Section.