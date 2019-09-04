Man facing several charges in Taney County

TANEY COUNTY, Mo. — A man is facing multiple charges accused of tying up a Taney County resident, kidnapping a home healthcare worker, and stealing a car.

The Taney County sheriff says Trevor Lawson walked into a home on Rockford Drive, in Holiday Hills Resort, near Branson.

The sheriff said Lawson was armed when this happened in mid-July.

Lawson is accused of tying up both the person who lives in the home and the home health care worker who was there.

The sheriff then says Lawson took the home healthcare worker in her car, stole her purse and phone, and left her there.

Lawson is charged with robbery, stealing, kidnapping, and armed criminal action.

He’s been in the Taney County Jail for more than a month on other charges and is being held with no bond.