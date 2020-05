TANEY COUNTY, Mo. — A man drowned at Lake Taneycomo around 11 p.m. on Friday, May 22, 2020, according to Missouri State Highway Patrol online Boat/Drowning incident reports.

Frankie Mills was 50-years-old. The drowning occurred when Mills fell from the boat dock into the lake.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. Next of kin notified.