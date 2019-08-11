Officials identify man who drowned in Lake Taneycomo after police chase

UPDATE: The Taney County Coroner has identified the man who drowned in Lake Taneycomo following a police chase as 26-year-old Tyler Jones from Hollister, Missouri.

TANEY COUNTY, Mo. — A man drowned in Lake Taneycomo during the early hours of Aug. 11 after a police chase.

Around 3 a.m., a Taney County deputy attempted to stop a sportbike motorcycle in Hollister.

According to Taney County Sheriff Jimmie Russell, the driver “refused to stop and went northbound through the roundabout onto East Mo. 76, then turned left onto Lake Shore Dr. “

The driver then set the bike down and ran until he jumped over the guard rail and went down the embankment to Lake Taneycomo.

“The deputy remained on the roadway and did not chase the driver over the guard rail,” Russell said in a press release.

Russell said the deputy watched the man run out of sight in the edge of Lake Taneycomo. After a “short time” the deputy heard the man yell for help and called the Western Taney County Water Rescue and ambulance.

“The Deputy then was able to make his way over the guard rail and down the steep embankment to the area he was last able to see the man but was unable to locate him,” Russell said.

When water rescue arrived, they found the man submerged and deceased in approximately seven to 10 feet of water, 15 to 20 feet from the shore.

The man’s identity will be released after the family has been notified.