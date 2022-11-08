DALLAS COUNTY, Mo. — A man drowned in Dallas County Monday, Nov. 7.

Dennis W. Steckline, 75, of Lee’s Summit was discovered in the Barclay Spring Access area of the Niangua River in Dallas County around 8:45 a.m. Nov. 7.

Next of kin has been notified. Steckline was not wearing a safety device when he was discovered. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol Incident report, the circumstances of the drowning are unknown, as the drowning was not witnessed.

MSHP Sgt. Mike McClure said that an investigation into the drowning is underway, but they have not been able to discern what caused the drowning so far.

Steckline was transported to the Cantlon-Otterness & Viets Funeral Home in Buffalo.