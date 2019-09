DOUGLAS COUNTY, Mo.– One man from Ava is dead following a one-vehicle crash in Douglas County.

53-year-old Mitchell Garcia was pronounced dead at the scene on September 10 around 5 p.m.

The crash report shows he was driving on Missouri 76 east of Goodhope when his vehicle ran off the road and overturned.

Garcia was ejected from the vehicle.

This is the 28 fatality for 2019.