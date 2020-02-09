Man dies in crash while being chased by police in Missouri

News

by: Associated Press

PECULIAR, Mo. (AP) — A 23-year-old man who was being pursued by police died in a crash last week in Missouri.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash happened Thursday afternoon around 3:15 p.m. in Peculiar, Missouri.

The man was driving a 2002 Ford Explorer fast as he fled, but at some point he braked hard and the vehicle slid off the road into a power pole and rolled over.

The driver was taken to a hospital where he died. He was not wearing a seat belt.

It wasn’t immediately clear why Peculiar Police were pursuing the man. The highway patrol is investigating the crash.

