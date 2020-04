WARSAW, Mo- A 67-year-old man has died after a house fire that occurred Monday afternoon.

According to the Warsaw Fire Protection District, the fire happened around 3:30 p.m. Fire crews put the fire out before it could spread to two buildings nearby. The fire occurred at a home on Forest Hills Road.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, and the name of the man has not been released.

To read the full release, click here.