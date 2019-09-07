Man dies after two-vehicle crash in McDonald County

MCDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — A 41-year-old man was killed and three others injured in a two-vehicle crash on Missouri 76 in Anderson.

Around 6:45 p.m. a 2002 Chevrolet Malibu attempted to make a left turn in front of an oncoming vehicle, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The Malibu hit a 2010 Jeep Wrangler heading eastbound.

A passenger of the Malibu, John Howerton, was pronounced dead at the scene by the McDonald County Deputy Coroner.

The driver and another passenger in the Malibu suffered serious injuries. One was airlifted to Freeman Hospital in Joplin and the other was driven to Mercy in Springfield by an ambulance.

The driver of the Jeep suffered moderate injuries and was taken to Mercy in Joplin by an ambulance.

The Malibu was totaled and the Jeep had moderate damage.

No one involved in the crash was wearing a seatbelt.