Man dies after being run over by a car

BROOKLINE, Mo- A Brookline Station man has died after being run over by a car late Tuesday morning.

The incident happened in a neighborhood in Brookline.

According to the Highway Patrol, Paul S. Martin, 59 was reaching inside the car to help the driver, an 89-year-old woman, remove the car from park.

She had her foot on the accelerator and when the gear shifter moved out of park, it dragged Paul for a short time then the car struck him.

The car continued down the road and hit a storm shelter.

Paul was pronounced dead at a Springfield hospital.