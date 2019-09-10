Man dies after being run over by a car

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Pedestrian Hit, Taken To Hospital

BROOKLINE, Mo- A Brookline Station man has died after being run over by a car late Tuesday morning.

The incident happened in a neighborhood in Brookline.

According to the Highway Patrol, Paul S. Martin, 59 was reaching inside the car to help the driver, an 89-year-old woman, remove the car from park.

She had her foot on the accelerator and when the gear shifter moved out of park, it dragged Paul for a short time then the car struck him.

The car continued down the road and hit a storm shelter.

Paul was pronounced dead at a Springfield hospital.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

SECSL

Related Stories

More Walmart Gunman

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Calfano podcast

Calfano podcast

Saturday, September 28th

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now