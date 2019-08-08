Man details cattle deal involving missing Wisconsin brothers

(CNN)- After immigration authorities rounded up hundreds of workers in a massive sweep at seven Mississippi food processing plants, friends and family members are desperately searching for answers. A crowd waited outside a plant in Morton, Mississippi, Thursday morning, hoping authorities would release their loved ones. In this same spot, a day earlier, an 11-year-old girl sobbed and begged an officer for a chance to see her mom as bystanders tried to comfort her."Please, can I just see my mother?" the girl cried out in video broadcast live Wednesday on Facebook.

Elizabeth Iraheta told CNN she shared the video so people would see what was happening at the plant, where she said she's worked legally for 19 years. It was devastating, Iraheta said, to see family and friends suffering "just for coming to work hard in this country, and to see so many families separated."The video later shows an officer noting that the mother is being processed "because she doesn't have papers to be here legally," then later telling the crying girl that her mother would be released and wouldn't be deported. And eventually, Iraheta said, the girl's mother was able to see her before she was taken away. But Iraheta said she isn't sure what will happen to the girl's mother, how many people were detained at the plant where she works or what will happen to them now. Authorities haled the sweep at food processing plants in six cities as a record-setting operation. At least 680 undocumented immigrants were detained. The arrests came as a result of administrative and criminal search warrants executed by special agents from Homeland Security Investigations, US Attorney for the Southern District of Mississippi Mike Hurst said."Today, through the hard work of these men and women, we are once again becoming a nation of laws," Hurst said.