Man declared missing after boating collision

MILLER COUNTY, Mo. — A man is missing after two boats crashed on the Lake of the Ozarks yesterday, June 29.

The crash occurred around 10 p.m. on the four-mile mark of the Osage Arm when a 1990 Formula headed downstream collided with a 2002 Formula headed upstream.

Of the four people on the first boat, one man was seriously injured and another, 39-year-old Jason Russell, is missing.

The two occupants of the second boat suffered minor and moderate injuries, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Both boats had extensive damage.

No one involved in the crash was wearing a life jacket.