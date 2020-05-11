Man dead, woman injured in shooting in Charleston

News

by: Standard Democrat, AP

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, Mo. (Standard Democrat) – A man is dead and a woman is injured after a shooting in southeast Missouri.

The Sikeston Standard Democrat reports that the shooting happened about 10 a.m. Saturday in Charleston. Officers discovered two people shot inside a vehicle. The driver, 36-year-old Antonio Bogan of Charleston, was pronounced dead at the scene. A 51-year-old female passenger is hospitalized and expected to survive.

No arrests have been made. Charleston is about 150 miles (241 kilometers) south of St. Louis.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Donate Today Food Drive

Donating Today

Trending Stories

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now