LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. — A man was killed in a personal watercraft accident after his vessel went airborne on Lake of the Ozarks Wednesday.

Russell J. Rauba, 62, of Jefferson City, was driving a 2011 Kawasaki personal watercraft at the 5-mile mark in the main channel. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol boating incident report, the Kawasaki hit a wake and became airborne. When the watercraft landed, Rauba impacted the vessel and fell off, losing consciousness.

Rauba was pronounced dead at a hospital at 1:36 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7. This is Troop F’s second fatality in September and the sixth for the year.