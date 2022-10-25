MANSFIELD, Mo. — A man was killed after he was struck in a head-on collision near Mansfield, Wright County.

Norvil B. Lakey, 84, of Birch Tree was driving a 1990 Ford F-250 on Missouri Highway 5 about two miles south of Mansfield. According to a crash report, a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper investigated a crash involving his truck at 2:20 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24.

The investigation found that Dalton J. Sole Parnosky, 25, of Buffalo was driving a 2019 Ford F-350 when he crossed the center of the roadway and ran into Lakey’s Ford head-on. Lakey was pronounced dead at 3:20 p.m.