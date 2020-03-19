Man convicted of robbery and burglary of Springfield couple

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Greene County Prosecuting Attorney announced Paul Hines, 37, of Springfield, Missouri, was convicted of burglarizing a Springfield couples’ home and robbing them at gunpoint.

Hines was found guilty of first-degree robbery and burglary.

On Dec. 18, 2018, Hines and another individual entered the Springfield couples’ apartment and held the couple on the floor under a blanket at gunpoint while ransacking the apartment.

Hines stole the couples’ television and jewelry while the other individual dug through the ashes of the female victim’s mother and the dumped the couples’ grandchild’s formula on the floor.

He later fled the scene in the couples’ vehicle which was later recovered with extensive damage.

Hines is a California native who had only been in the Springfield area for a few months. He had a lengthy criminal history out of California including possession of a dangerous weapon, felony infliction of corporal injury on a spouse and felony possession of a controlled substance.

A sentencing hearing has been set for June 23, 2020.