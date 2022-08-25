WILLARD, Mo. – Sentencing has been set for December in the case against one of four people accused in connection to the shooting deaths of a Willard couple in 2020.

Matthew Dewayne Plumb pleaded guilty under a plea agreement on Tuesday to charges of conspiracy to commit a felony and tampering with evidence, according to online court records.

He is scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 9, 2022, in the Greene County Circuit Court.

Plumb is accused of helping dispose of a weapon after the shootings of 28-year-old Alexander Chute and 30-year-old Brianna Sproul on the porch of their home in Willard on Nov. 14, 2020.

His relative, Therin Plumb, is charged with tampering with physical evidence in a felony prosecution. He is to be back in court on Nov. 21, 2022.

Alexander Chute’s ex-wife Theresa Cox, 27, and 20-year-old Duncan Bogle are charged with first-degree murder in the case. They were extradited to Greene County in January 2021 from the California jail where they were held after being arrested on Missouri warrants. Cox is set for trial Oct. 24, 2022, and Bogle is to be tried Oct. 31, 2022.