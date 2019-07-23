Breaking News
Man charged with murder will not face death penalty

PULASKI COUNTY, Mo. – A 46-year-old Waynesville man charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of another man in 2018 will not face the death penalty if convicted.

According to online court records, prosecutors announced on Monday (7-22-19) they will not seek the death penalty in the case against Ian Miller.

Miller is charged with murder and armed-criminal action in connection with the June 24, 2018 shooting death of 23-year-old Lane Kennedy in Crocker.

According to a press release from Pulaski County, Miller told deputies he shot the man during a confrontation in the 19000 block of Brownville Road in Crocker.

He is being held in the Pulaski County Jail. His bond is set at $1 million.

His next court appearance is for a plea hearing on Sept. 6, 2019.

