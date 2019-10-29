Man Charged with Murder to be Arraigned

MILLER COUNTY, Mo. – One of three men charged in the death of a Columbia, Missouri man will be arraigned in Circuit Court Tuesday.

Christopher English is facing three felonies including 1st degree murder.

Court documents allege he shot Aaron Brantley in Miller County earlier this year.

A witness claims he was with English and two other men in a garage the day of the crime.

He says English went outside to talk to Brantley and then came back in and demanded the others help load Brantley’s body into a vehicle and dispose of it.

William Lucas and Daniel Cole, both faciing felony charges in the crime, have court appearances scheduled for a later date.