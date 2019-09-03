Live Now
Hurricane Dorian Livestream

Man charged with murder in deadly Sedalia shooting

News
Posted: / Updated:
Generic-gavel-jpg_20160510182913-159532

SEDALIA, Mo. (AP) – Authorities have charged a man in a deadly shooting in Sedalia.

Twenty-seven-year-old Elijah Watts, of Sedalia, is jailed on a $500,000 bond in the death of 25-year-old Adrian Clark. He was charged Sunday with second-degree murder, armed criminal action, and two firearm charges. No attorney is listed for him in online court records.

The Sedalia Democrat reports that Clark was lying on the ground when officers responded late Saturday to a report of gunfire. The coroner pronounced him dead at the scene.

Sedalia Police Chief Matthew Wirt says officers canvassed the area and tracked down Watts through the initial investigation. He declined to release additional information, saying it is still early in the investigation

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

SECSL

Related Stories

More Walmart Gunman

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Calfano podcast

Calfano podcast

Saturday, September 28th

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now