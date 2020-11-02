Man charged with multiple felonies after trespassing at Great Escapes RV in Baxter County

BAXTER COUNTY, Mo. — A Baxter County man was arrested after deputies responded to a prowler call at Great Escapes RV on Highway 62.

Around 2 a.m. Nov. 1, the security company of Great Escapes RV called the sheriff’s office about a man trespassing on the property.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were sent to a white Montana camper where they did not find anyone inside, but did find “personal belongings including a phone and clothing.”

Around 5:30 a.m., deputies received a second call about the same male prowler entering an RV.

When deputies searched the RVs in the area, they found 29-year-old Joshua Theobald sitting in a chair in the kitchen area with the oven turned on for a heat source.

Theobald had just over one gram of methamphetamine and a glass smoking device in his pocket. He admitted that the phone and clothing found previously belonged to him.

Theobald was charged with two counts of breaking or entering, possession of a controlled substance, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of criminal trespassing, two counts of criminal mischief and also has an outstanding arrest warrant from the Mountain Home Police Department.

He is being held on a $15,000 bond.

According to the sheriff’s office, Theobald has been booked into the Baxter County Detention Center 12 times.