Man charged with killing, helping others dump victim’s body

PINEVILLE, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri man has been charged with fatally shooting an Arkansas man while getting a ride home from a party and then forcing two other people in the vehicle to dump the body along a rural road.

Twenty-five-year-old Henry Bridgeford, of Noel, is jailed without bond after he was charged Friday with first-degree murder charge in the death of 22-year-old Christian Zigmunt, of Bella Vista, Arkansas.

Bridgeford also is charged with armed criminal action and two counts of kidnapping. No attorney is listed for him in online court records.