Man charged with killing 71-year-old in hostage incident

News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

TUSCUMBIA, Mo. (AP) – A man has been charged with holding three relatives hostage and killing one of them in a central Missouri home.

KRCG reports that 57-year-old Terry Ewens, of Eldon, was charged Friday with first-degree murder, first-degree domestic assault, first-degree burglary, two counts of first-degree kidnapping and unlawful use of a weapon.

He is jailed on $500,000 cash or surety bond.

No attorney is listed for him in online court records.

Miller County Sheriff’s Office responded Sept. 5 to a house in Rocky Mount, where they found Ewens assaulting an 83-year-old man.

Officers also found a 71-year-old woman unconscious, but she later died.

A 51-year old woman was able to escape before officers arrived.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

World News

More World News

Trending Stories

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now