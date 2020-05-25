Man charged in shooting death of woman in St. Louis County

JENNINGS, Mo. (AP) – A man is charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of a woman in St. Louis County.

Charges were filed Monday against 27-year-old Darius Ware of St. Louis. He is jailed without bond.

The shooting happened Sunday in Jennings. Police say 22-year-old Lawren Mitchell was killed.

Her body was found along Lucas and Hunt Road. Ware later turned himself in.

Police say Ware and Mitchell were in a relationship and got into an argument before Ware shot her in the neck. Mitchell died at the scene.