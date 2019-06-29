Man charged in death of Utah college student Mackenzie Lueck

Ut. (CBS) — A man has been charged in the death of University of Utah student Mackenzie Lueck. Police charged 31-year-old Ayoola Ajayi with aggravated murder, aggravated kidnapping and desecration of a body, Salt Lake City Police Chief Mike Brown announced Friday.

A SWAT team arrested Ajayi after a search of his home revealed a fresh dig on his property. Neighbors reported seeing smoke the day after Lueck disappeared. Investigators revealed a grizzly discovery.

(Courtesy of CBS)

Ayoola Ajayi

“Excavation of the burned area was conducted, which resulted in the finding of several charred items, that were consistent with personal items of Mackenzie Lueck,” Brown said. “Other charred material was located, which has now been determined to be female human tissue.”

Lueck landed at the Salt Lake City airport on June 17. She took a ride-share from there to a park about 11 miles away around 3 a.m. Police said she then got into another car and hadn’t been heard from since.

Through social media and phone records, authorities determined that Lueck communicated with Ajayi the day before her disappearance. Police said they were also at the park at the same time.

To read the rest of the story, click here.