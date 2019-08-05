Man charged in connection to the deadly crash on Glenstone and Kearney

Andrew Lynch, 29, was charged with 3 counts of felony murder based on felony leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident, 1 count felony leaving the scene of motor vehicle accident, and 3 counts DWI resulting in death, for the accident that killed three people on Glenstone and Kearney after a police chase.

He is being held in the Greene County Jail without bond.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Seabert family,” Greene County Sheriff Jim Arnott said in a news release.

“We are mourning their loss while trying to unravel the motive that caused Lynch to endanger lives all over Northern Greene County. Prior to any known contact with Law enforcement, Lynch placed multiple lives in jeopardy by driving recklessly at dangerous speeds, nearly running down pedestrians, driving into head-on traffic, and causing multiple crashes.”