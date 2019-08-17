Man charged in connection to shooting of Carter County Deputy, State Trooper

CARTER COUNTY, Mo. — The suspect in a shooting of a Missouri State Trooper and Carter County Deputy Sheriff has been charged.

James Cummings, 31, is charged with four counts of first-degree assault and four counts of armed criminal action, according to a news release sent by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Cummings was denied bond.

PREVIOUS STORY: A deputy and a state trooper were been shot on Aug. 16 while serving an eviction notice to a man in southeast Missouri’s Carter County. Highway Patrol officials tell Missourinet affiliate KWPM in West Plains the deputy was shot in the leg, groin and chest. The trooper was shot in the shoulder and his protective vest.

As of 12:30 p.m., the standoff near Van Buren was still in progress.

The identity of the officers and the suspect, and the officer’s medical statuses, are not known at this time.