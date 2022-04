WEBSTER COUNTY, Mo. — One of five men charged for allegedly sexually abusing a child has entered into a plea deal.

Jeremy Russell, 24, was originally charged with four felony counts of first-degree statutory rape or attempted statutory rape on a person less than 14-years-old. Through the deal, Russell’s charges were reduced to one felony count of second-degree child molestation.

Russell is expected to appear in court in July 2022. Four other suspects in the case will appear in court next month.