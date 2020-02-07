Man charged for promoting and possessing child porn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo- A man has been arrested and charged for child pornography.

Joseph Ferzely, 33-years-old, was arrested Wednesday and has been charged with first-degree promoting child pornography and two counts of possession of child pornography.

According to a probable cause statement by the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a corporal with the patrol was investigating online file-sharing of child pornography. He found a video and was able to trace the IP address of the device to a computer owned by Ferzely.

The statement continues to say that on Monday, January 27th, a search warrant was obtained by Greene County to search subscriber information at Medicaom since the computer was registered under the company. That resulted in finding the location of the IP address to a home in the 4300 block of W. Madison in Springfield.

On Wednesday, during a search warrant of the home, officers found the computer and found multiple images and videos of child porn.

Ferzely was contacted at his job and declined an interview with the police. The police interviewed his wife. She told them that he mainly used that laptop and that she didn’t need to use it at all because she had her own. She also told police that she had seen Ferzely download adult pornography on that computer.

According to court records, Ferzely posted a full bond of $25,000 Friday. He is to appear in court Tuesday (02/11/20) at 9 a.m.