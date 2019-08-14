Man charged for kidnapping daughter of woman found in suitcase

MCDONALD COUNTY — Update on a case we’ve been covering from McDonald county.

A man from Noel has been charged in federal court with kidnapping a murdered woman’s 4-year-old daughter.

37-year-old Mahamud Tooxoow Mahamed is considered a fugitive on the run.

The body of Jessica Mccormack was found in a suitcase near highway 59 near Noel, Missouri last month.

After her body was identified, no one could locate her three young daughters.

Authorities issued an amber alert and the girls were found in Des Moines, Iowa at the home of one of Mahamed’s former coworkers.

Mahamed is the father of Mccormack’s two-year-old.

He did not have permission to take the four-year-old out of Missouri.

Right now, authorities don’t know who the father of Mccormack’s six-month-old is.

