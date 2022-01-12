Man charged after I-44 chase that damaged Greene County deputy’s car

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — The Greene County Sheriff’s Department says a man who hit several patrol cars during a chase on Interstate 44 Tuesday night was intoxicated. Greggory Erwin is charged with three felony resisting arrest charges and one misdemeanor DWI charge. Deputies were able to arrest him after pinning his vehicle, and deploying bean bag rounds.

According to a probable cause statement, the incident started when Republic Police began to chase a Chevy Equinox after the driver hit a Republic police car. Police identified the driver as Greggory Erwin. Republic Police ended the pursuit, but Greene County Deputies say they found Erwin’s vehicle on the Eastbound shoulder of I44 near Glenstone Avenue, and Erwin was passed out in the driver’s seat.

Deputies say Erwin woke up and sped away, going East on I44, as deputies began a chase. Court documents say the Equinox swerved in and out of traffic, going more than 100 miles per hour and nearly hitting several cars. Deputies say Erwin was causing a substantial risk on the interstate.

The chase continued into Webster County, where Webster County deputies took over the primary role in the pursuit. Greene County units stayed to assist. Court documents say as Erwin took exit 107, he hit a guardrail and came to a stop. Deputies pinned Erwin’s car in, but he reversed, hitting a Greene County patrol car, according to the probable cause statement.

The Greene County deputy whose car was hit pinned the Equinox against the guardrail, but deputies say Erwin continued to drive forward in order to escape before reversing and hitting the deputy’s car again. That’s when a Lieutenant arrived and fired “bean bag” rounds into the Equinox, hitting Erwin in the shoulder. Authorities took Erwin into custody.

No one was seriously hurt, but the Greene County deputy’s car had to be towed from the scene.

The probable cause statement says Erwin had four bottles of American Honey bourbon in his pocket and one was empty. Investigators say a breathalyzer test showed Erwin had a .271 blood-alcohol content. His blood was sent to the Missouri State Highway Patrol Crime lab for analysis.