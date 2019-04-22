Live Stream

Man charged after holding dental employee hostage, denied bond

UPDATE: Kenneth Powers attended a court hearing on June 27, 2019 where he was denied Bond.

The next court hearing will be July 23,2019.

SPRINGFIELD – A Nixa man has been charged with multiple crimes, including kidnapping and armed criminal action, after entering a business and holding an employee hostage, a probable cause statement from Springfield Police says.

The man, Kenneth M. Powers, 63, of Nixa, allegedly entered Edmunds Dental Prosthetics and held an employee hostage April 18. Powers was upset that his son, a former employee of the business, was hospitalized and on life support. Powers’ son was fired from Edmunds six years prior, and he blamed his son’s circumstances on his dismissal from the business.  

During the altercation, Powers was looking for the supervisor that fired his son and directed the hostage to find him. Another employee then tacked Powers, disarmed him, and subdued him until authorities arrived.

Powers has been charged with seven felonies and has been booked at the Greene County Jail. 
 

