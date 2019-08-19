Man charged after high-speed chase ends in fiery crash on North Packer Road

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — Late Saturday night, you may have seen a crash on North Packer Road south of Kearney.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Department posted an update on what happened.

It reads like something out of a movie script.

A helicopter was tracking the truck’s position.

Officers laid down spike strips, blew its tires, and it eventually crashed into a pole on packer road, catching fire.

But it doesn’t stop here.

30-year-old Blake Neill then ran away on foot, stole a parked Coca-Cola semi-truck, and rammed two other vehicles.

Finally, Neill and another passenger were arrested and taken to jail.

Deputies believe Neill was impaired.

Neill is charged will assault, property damage and tampering with a motor vehicle.

He’s currently in jail on a $75,000 bond.

Sheriff Jim Arnott later thanked all the agencies that helped out.

This comes just two weeks after Andrew Lynch allegedly killed 3 people following a high-speed crash at Glenstone and Kearney.