Live Stream

LIVE NOW /
Watch LIVE Stream NOW

Alabama man charged with possession of ‘attack squirrel’

News
Posted: / Updated:

ATHENS, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama man accused of feeding methamphetamine to what authorities called an “attack squirrel” is being charged with a state wildlife offense.

This photo provided by the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office posted on Twitter shows Mickey Paulk under arrest Thursday, June 27, 2019, in Killen, Ala. Paulk, who denied feeding methamphetamine to a so-called “attack squirrel” he considered a pet, was arrested on multiple felony charges unrelated to the squirrel. (Limestone County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

Court records show 35-year-old Mickey Joel Paulk is now charged with illegal possession of wildlife.

Paulk hasn’t denied having a pet squirrel, which is illegal under state law. But he has denied police allegations that he fed meth to the squirrel to make it aggressive.

Officers encountered the animal during a raid at an apartment. Paulk later told The Associated Press he had the squirrel since it was a baby and would never give it drugs.

Limestone County sheriff’s officers arrested Paulk last week following a chase in which he allegedly rammed an investigator’s vehicle. He faces illegal gun possession and other charges.

FILE – In this June 2019 file photo released by the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office, a squirrel is shown in a cage, in Ala. An Alabama man who denied feeding methamphetamine to a so-called “attack squirrel” he considered a pet has been arrested. The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office said on Twitter that 35-year-old Mickey Paulk was caught Thursday night, June 27, 2019, following a chase in which he rammed an investigator’s vehicle. (Limestone County Sheriff’s Office via AP, File)

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Local News

More Local News

National News

More National News