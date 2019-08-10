Man breaks world record of longest contact with ice

VIENNA, Austria — Austrian Josef Koeberls managed to break the world record for longest duration full body contact with Ice – 2 hours, 8 minutes and 47 seconds.

The longest time spent in direct, full-body contact with ice is 1 hr 53 min 10 sec so far was achieved by Jin Songhao (China) in Xiamen, Fujian, China on Sept. 4, 2014.

In the front of Vienna´s main train station, he stepped into a box filled with ice. He started at 1:31 p.m. in the afternoon when he was covered in ice up to his shoulders. Josef Koeberl has already tried to sit in a box of ice during a TV show for one hour. During his stay in ice, his temperatures were monitored and after the 2 hours, his health was checked in an ambulance car.