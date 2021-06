SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A man is in custody after attempting to set a Springfield gas station on fire.

According to police, around 11:30 on June 17, 2021, a man locked an employee out of the Fast and Friendly on Glenstone.

He then got lighter fluid and lit a can of pringles on fire.

The fire was put out before police got to the scene.

The Fast and Friendly employee is okay and the gas station has minor damage.

Police believe the man was under the influence during this incident